Mark Stoops discusses players who ‘could’ return for another season

We are already to the point in the Kentucky Wildcats season where fans and staff have to start looking ahead to players who could return to Lexington for the 2024 season.

Currently sitting at 5-3 with four games remaining, there is obviously still a ton of work to do to end this season with some momentum, but it hasn't stopped the BBN from looking ahead and asking about the future of this program.

During his weekly radio show, Mark Stoops was asked about potential players who could return next season, and if the names he gave come true, this fanbase is going to be drinking the Kool-Aid once again.

Stoops mentioned in his answer that offensive line-man Marques Cox and Eli Cox are players who could use the extra year of eligibility while also mentioning running back Ray Davis as an option as well.

Stoops said that starting quarterback Devin Leary does not have that option available.

Kentucky HC Mark Stoops is asked on his weekly radio show if there are some players who may take advantage of their extra year of eligibility. Says OL Marques Cox, OL Eli Cox, and RB Ray Davis are among the guys who could. QB Devin Leary does not have that available. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) October 30, 2023

Obviously, a return to Lexington by Ray Davis would be one of the highlight recruiting wins of the upcoming offseason, but the transfer tailback has played well enough to likely put himself on some NFL radars as a mid-round draft pick.

This, however, could all come down to the NIL money that he could make from a return to UK over heading to the league, as you have to think he’d get some major NIL offers to come back.

The mention of Marques Cox and Eli Cox is also quite significant. Both have played great to this point in the season and will only help to build the continuity along the Big Blue Wall with two anchor pieces still in the fold.

It also should be worth mentioning that there has been some scuttlebutt flying around that Leary could potentially have the option to apply for a medical redshirt season for his shortened campaign in the 2020 season at NC State. It could be nothing and obviously would have a lot to go through to get to that point, but after his performance against Tennessee on Saturday night, I don't think many in the BBN would object to a second season of Leary in Lexington, but for now, it doesn’t appear that’s on the table.

Still a long way to go, but it appears that Stoops and his staff could make some major waves once again this offseason.