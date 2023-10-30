Cooper Flagg, top prospect in the 2024 class, commits to Duke

The 2024 Champions Classic just got a bit more intriguing. With the Kentucky Wildcats and Duke Blue Devils set to battle in the high-profile event, there will be at least one superstar playing in that game, and his name is Cooper Flagg.

Flagg is expected to be the top recruit in the Class of 2024 and will likely end up being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Duke was the overwhelming favorite to land Flagg, so this doesn’t come as a surprise he committed to the Blue Devils on Monday.

Flagg is a 6-foot-8 power forward from Florida and reclassified in August from the 2025 class to 2024. He went with Duke over UConn, a program coming off a national championship.

The Cats have two commits for 2024. Those are four-star point guard Boogie Fland and four-star center Somto Cyril. They do not have a five-star prospect yet, but Fland does rank 33rd in the nation, per 247 Sports.

Kentucky brought in four five-star prospects in the Class of 2023, including DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards, and Aaron Bradshaw, who are expected to be one-and-done talents. Fellow five-star recruit Rob Dillingham looks like a multi-year prospect, so hopefully, he’ll be back next year.