Kentucky vs. Alabama time and TV channel set

The SEC has announced game times and TV channel designations for Week 11, featuring the Kentucky Wildcats hosting the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide.
The biggest home game of Kentucky’s 2023 season will be a noon kickoff on ESPN.
Kentucky, sitting at 5-3, is currently riding a three-game losing streak after falling to Tennessee and will be at Mississippi State this week.
Alabama, currently 7-1, is coming off a bye and will host No. 13 LSU this week in a game that could decide who wins the SEC West.
If you’re looking for a glimmer of hope vs. the vaunted Tide, Kentucky had its best performance of the season in the Week 5 noon beatdown of Florida.
SEC Football Week 11 Schedule
- Alabama at Kentucky - Noon ET / 11 AM CT - ESPN
- Vanderbilt at South Carolina - Noon ET / 11 AM CT - SEC Network
- Florida at LSU - 3:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM CT OR 7 PM ET / 6 PM CT OR 7:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM CT - CBS OR ESPN OR SEC Network
- Ole Miss at Georgia - 3:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM CT OR 7 PM ET / 6 PM CT OR 7:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM CT - CBS OR ESPN OR SEC Network
- Tennessee at Missouri - 3:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM CT OR 7 PM ET / 6 PM CT OR 7:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM CT - CBS OR ESPN OR SEC Network
- Auburn at Arkansas - 4 PM ET / 3 PM CT - SEC Network
- Mississippi State at Texas A&M - 7:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM CT - ESPN2
