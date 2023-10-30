Kentucky vs. Alabama time and TV channel set

The SEC has announced game times and TV channel designations for Week 11, featuring the Kentucky Wildcats hosting the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide.

The biggest home game of Kentucky’s 2023 season will be a noon kickoff on ESPN.

Kentucky, sitting at 5-3, is currently riding a three-game losing streak after falling to Tennessee and will be at Mississippi State this week.

Alabama, currently 7-1, is coming off a bye and will host No. 13 LSU this week in a game that could decide who wins the SEC West.

If you’re looking for a glimmer of hope vs. the vaunted Tide, Kentucky had its best performance of the season in the Week 5 noon beatdown of Florida.

SEC Football Week 11 Schedule