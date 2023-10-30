Monday Headlines: Will Levis’ Dream Comes True

Flashback to Will Levis at this spring’s NFL Draft. The former Kentucky Wildcats QB was projected to be as high as a top-five draft pick. But instead, Levis fell all the way out of the first round and was the center of one of the more drastic draft falls in recent memory.

It was on the second day of the draft when the Tennessee Titans traded up to the top of the second round (from the 41st overall pick to the 33rd overall pick) to select Levis. His wait to find an NFL home was finally over, but the journey to starting in the NFL had just begun.

The starting QB for the Titans was Ryan Tannehill, who had led Tennessee to the NFL Playoffs before and was pretty well-liked not just in the building but also by the fanbase.

Training camp was followed by preseason, and all signs pointed to Levis being the third QB behind both Tannehill and second-year player Malik Willis. It couldn’t have been what Levis had hoped for back in the spring, but at least he had a spot on a roster and would hopefully get his chance to start or at least see the field at some point during the season.

Well, that chance came on Sunday when Tannehill was ruled out for Tennessee’s game against the Atlanta Falcons due to injury. Head coach Mike Vrabel said earlier in the week that the Titans would look at playing both Levis and Willis, but that wound up being false.

Levis was given the green light to start and never looked back, putting on an absolute clinic in his first official NFL action. He completed 19/29 passes for 238 yards and threw four touchdown passes (3 to DeAndre Hopkins and 1 to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine) without committing a turnover. Levis threw two touchdowns in each half, which was the equivalent to how many passing touchdowns Tannehill had on the entire season.

One more time for Will Levis pic.twitter.com/fVklcpKKSM — NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023

It was quite the debut for Levis and a shot in the arm the Titans (now 3-4) desperately needed. Tennessee has three consecutive road games coming up on their schedule, starting at Pittsburgh this Thursday, followed by a trip to Tampa and then Jacksonville.

"We've been saying we need to get [Hopkins] in the end zone... I said why not 3 times?" - Will Levis with @AmandaGuerraCBS after the @titans win pic.twitter.com/JlSUX21OvE — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) October 29, 2023

Until Tannehill is able to come back from injury, Levis clearly proved his value to the team with his play on Sunday. Even if Tannehill’s able to come back soon, riding the hot hand of Levis may be in Tennessee’s best interest if they want to turn their season around.

Broncos played Taylor Swift after beating Chiefs



(via @YahooSports) pic.twitter.com/PdCBg96sMh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 29, 2023

What a troll.

Watching Will Levis celebrate with his family after throwing 4 touchdowns in his first NFL start and winning is so wholesome. THIS IS WHAT IT’S ALL ABOUT.



@AmandaGuerraCBS pic.twitter.com/ZkgVWJWgYb — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 29, 2023

You love to see it.

