Updated Bowl Projections for Kentucky Football

The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off another brutal loss as they fell to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday night.

Currently sitting at 5-3 on the season and riding a three-game losing streak, things seem bleak in the Bluegrass as the Cats head into the final four games of the season. With three road matchups, and a date with Alabama to round out the season, things could not have set up worse for this football team after the electric 5-0 start to the season.

Nevertheless, Mark Stoops and his squad are on the brink of bowl eligibility once again, and things should be set up for another bowl trip this postseason. Will it likely be the most prestigious bowl game they have been to? Definitely not, but reaching a bowl game every season is absolutely an expectation of this football program.

For the majority of the season, the likely landing spot has been somewhere on the tier of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Liberty Bowl, and Birmingham Bowl. That is still the consensus heading into week 10 of the college football season.

Now obviously, a lot could change if the Cats somehow pull off a four-game winning streak to end the season, but with the expectation at 2-2 or 3-1, here are some of the latest projections for where this team will go bowling:

Kyle Bonagura (ESPN): Duke’s Mayo Bowl; Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte (NC); vs Duke; Dec. 27th on ESPN

Mark Schlabach (ESPN): AutoZone Liberty Bowl; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis (TN); vs Iowa State; Dec. 29th on ESPN

Brad Crawford (247 Sports): Birmingham Bowl; Protective Stadium in Birmingham (AL); vs. Maryland; Dec. 23rd on ABC

Jerry Palm (CBS): Birmingham Bowl; Protective Stadium in Birmingham (AL); vs. Marshall; Dec. 23rd om ABC

Steven Lassan (Athlon Sports): AutoZone Liberty Bowl; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis (TN); vs. West Virginia; Dec. 29th on ESPN