Kentucky Basketball vs. Indiana Hoosiers series revealed

The Kentucky Wildcats and Indiana Hoosiers are finally renewing their long-standing basketball rivalry.

According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Wildcats vs. Hoosiers will return to our lives in the 2025-26 season at Rupp Arena.

The following year will see the two teams play at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana, then back to Rupp Arena the ensuing season, and finally, the two will face off at Assembly Hall in the 2028-29 season.

That means we’re just two years away from one of the best college basketball rivalries returning to the hardwood.

UK has since confirmed the news in a press release while adding dates for all four matchups:

December 20th, 2025 at Rupp Arena in Lexington (KY)

December 27th, 2026 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis (IN)

December 18th, 2027 at Rupp Arena in Lexington (KY)

December 16th, 2028 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington (IN)

Kentucky head coach John Calipari actually announced the return of this series back at SEC Media Days in 2022, though we’ve not heard much on the series since then, so it’s good to finally see some real confirmation.

Kentucky last faced Indiana in the 2016 NCAA Tournament, where the Hoosiers won 73-67 in the Round of 32.

Before that, the Wildcats defeated the Hoosiers in the 2012 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 en route to winning the national championship. That same season saw Indiana beat Kentucky at Assembly Hall, which turned out to be the final matchup of the regular-season series.

Thankfully, that series is breathing life again and will be back at Rupp Arena in two years.

As it stands, Kentucky leads the all-time series with Indiana by a 32-25 margin.

