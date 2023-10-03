Ray Davis named Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week

After smashing Florida, the Kentucky Wildcats continue to rake in weekly awards from the SEC and major national outlets.

On Tuesday, it was announced that standout running back Ray Davis was named the Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week.

In Kentucky’s 33-14 demolition of the Gators, the 5-foot-10, 216-pounder racked up 280 rushing yards and three touchdowns to go with a nine-yard scoring grab. He became the ninth player in program history to eclipse 200 yards rushing in a game, while the 280 rushing yards were also just 19 yards short of the single-game program record.

Davis has also earned the following honors this week:

SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Maxwell Player of the Week

East/West Shrine Bowl Breakout Offensive Player of the Week

Reese’s Senior Bowl National Player of the Week

Honorable mention from the College Football Performance Awards for national player of the week.

No offensive prospect was more worthy of @seniorbowl POW honors than Kentucky RB Ray Davis (5085v, 216v) but even @Ray_Davis07 himself would probably give tons of credit to @UKFootball O-line & TE groups.



After watching this was THE best collective OL performance we’ve… https://t.co/HCd8crrkYw pic.twitter.com/OQU12TwoSS — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) October 2, 2023

The Doak Walker Award has been awarded annually to the nation’s top running back since 1990. Since 2022, the award has recognized a national running back of the week. The 2023 award winner will be unveiled live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on December 7th or 8th on ESPN.