Ray Davis named Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week

Well deserved.

By Jason Marcum
After smashing Florida, the Kentucky Wildcats continue to rake in weekly awards from the SEC and major national outlets.

On Tuesday, it was announced that standout running back Ray Davis was named the Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week.

In Kentucky’s 33-14 demolition of the Gators, the 5-foot-10, 216-pounder racked up 280 rushing yards and three touchdowns to go with a nine-yard scoring grab. He became the ninth player in program history to eclipse 200 yards rushing in a game, while the 280 rushing yards were also just 19 yards short of the single-game program record.

Davis has also earned the following honors this week:

  • SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week
  • Maxwell Player of the Week
  • East/West Shrine Bowl Breakout Offensive Player of the Week
  • Reese’s Senior Bowl National Player of the Week
  • Honorable mention from the College Football Performance Awards for national player of the week.

The Doak Walker Award has been awarded annually to the nation’s top running back since 1990. Since 2022, the award has recognized a national running back of the week. The 2023 award winner will be unveiled live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on December 7th or 8th on ESPN.

