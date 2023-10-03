Jeremy Flax named Outland Trophy National Player of the Week

Kentucky Wildcats senior right tackle Jeremy Flax has been named the first Outland Trophy National Player of the Week this season, it was announced by the Football Writers Association of America on Tuesday.

A 6-foot-6, 325-pound senior from Detroit, Flax was dominant in Kentucky’s 33-14 beatdown of the Florida Gators. He graded 87% with five knockdown blocks, did not allow a sack or quarterback pressure, had no penalties, and didn’t miss an assignment. UK rushed for 329 total yards against a Florida defense that ranked 14th in rush defense at just 82 yards per game surrendered.

Off the field, Flax graduated in December 2022 with a degree in community leadership and development and is currently working on an undergraduate certificate in social work.

The Outland Trophy, celebrating 78 years since its founding, is the third-oldest major college football award and has been given to the best interior offensive or defensive lineman in college football.

The weekly winners, including Flax this week, will be part of the Outland Trophy Watch List going forward.

Just trying to be the best I can be for #BBN and for this team. Thanks for all the support! it’s only the beginning and we’ll continue to improve as a team. THANKS #BBN — Jeremy Flax #7️⃣7️⃣ (@FlaxNotFlex) October 3, 2023

Former Kentucky offensive tackle Bob Gain won the Outland in 1950 and is the program’s ’ only winner. Darian Kinnard was a semifinalist in the 2021 season.