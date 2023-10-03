Tuesday Headlines: Wilson Berry Trash Talk Edition

Momentum swings are everything in sports, especially in highly competitive matchups. Kentucky put on a show against former No. 22 Florida this past Saturday and had all of the momentum working in their favor. That was in large part due to a career day from running back Ray Davis, but there was one particular play that kept Kentucky in the driver seat.

It was a play that was made by Kentucky punter Wilson Berry to stop a blocked kick on Kentucky point-after-attempt following a touchdown by Davis to make it 16-0.

Florida cornerback Devin Moore was able to scoop up the blocked kick and started returning the ball for what would have been a 2-point score (and a three-point swing).

But there was one problem — Berry turned on the jets and chased Moore down (yes, a punter chased down a defensive back) to make the save for his team.

"You just got tracked down by a punter, mate.”



Wilson Berry was feeling himself after his big tackle on the blocked PAT https://t.co/WUwUzvpDsW pic.twitter.com/bM1qjVUEEp — KSR (@KSRonX) October 3, 2023

If you’re Moore, you have to feel defeated that a momentum swinging play was just robbed because you were chased down by the opposing team’s punter. And it couldn’t have felt any better that Berry had a little trash talk to with his tackle. BOOM! Roasted!

