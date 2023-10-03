Kentucky has the highest percentage of drops among Power 5 teams

The Kentucky Wildcats rolled to a massive 33-14 win over the Florida Gators on Saturday with an outstanding defensive performance and a historic rushing performance from Ray Davis.

Despite the win, there are still offensive issues, especially in the passing game, that need to be sorted out sooner rather than later.

Quarterback Devin Leary has had some accuracy issues so far this season, but he has also not been getting much help from his wide receivers.

Adam Luckett noted on Twitter that according to PFF data, Leary has faced the highest drop percentage among Power 5 QBs at 11%.

The rest of the top 5 includes Vanderbilt’s AJ Swann (10.6%), Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa (10.4%), Houston’s Donovan Smith (10.1%), and Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader (9.4%).

Drop percentage among P5 QBs (accoring to PFF data, minimum 150 attempts)



Devin Leary (Kentucky): 11.0%

AJ Swann (Vanderbilt): 10.6%

Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland): 10.4%

Donovan Smith (Houston): 10.1%

Garrett Shrader (Syracuse): 9.4% — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) October 1, 2023

There is no doubt that Kentucky has one of the most talented wide receiver groups in the country, but they are young and are in a slump to start the 2023 season.

We all know what this group is capable of because we saw it all last season. However, with the road trip to the Georgia Bulldogs coming up this week, the Cats will need to have the passing issues sorted out this week.