Will Levis makes NFL history in Titans debut

Despite a brutal loss to one Tennessee team last night, all of the BBN was cheering on another team in the Volunteer State on Sunday as Will Levis made his Tennessee Titans debut against the Atlanta Falcons.

The former Kentucky Wildcats star had quite the impressive stat line as the Titans pulled out the win finishing the game with 238 yards on 19/29 passing and four touchdowns. He also added 11 yards on the ground on seven rushes.

With the impressive debut, according to Corey Price of UK Athletics, Levis also made NFL history with the performance today.

According to Price, since 1970, the list of players to throw for 225 yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions, and over a 65% completion percentage... only one, Will Levis.

Since 1970, list of players to pass for at least 225 yards, 4 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, and 65% completion percentage in their first career NFL regular season game:



- @will_levis



That’s it. That’s the list. — Corey Price (@coreyp08) October 29, 2023

Will Levis in his NFL debut:



238 YDS

4 TD

0 INT



1st QB in NFL history to put up those numbers or better in their 1st career start and debut. pic.twitter.com/kbOJKaC1Yt — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 29, 2023

After trading up to take Levis early in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Titans still had a QB battle for the backup spot to Ryan Tannehill. Now it not only appears that battle is complete, but could the Titans be looking to hand the keys over to Levis full-time?

It might be a little early to have an answer on that, but if his play continues like it did today, Nashville is going to be calling for a new starting QB.

Congrats to Levis on an awesome day. Here’s to this being the start of a special career in the NFL.

Good placement on the deep ball.

-Mike Vrabel on Will Levis pic.twitter.com/xrXrumXLWw — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 29, 2023

