Bluegrass star Malachi Moreno scores offer from Kentucky

Four-star recruit Malachi Moreno received an offer from the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, he announced on Twitter.

Moreno is a 6-foot-11, 210-pound center from nearby Georgetown and is ranked as the No. 31 overall prospect, according to 247 Sports. With Kentucky finally offering, Moreno is considered the best recruit from Kentucky in the class of 2025. He’s ranked as the No. 31 overall recruit and the No. 3 center for the class.

A Sea of Blue had a chance to talk to Moreno before Big Blue Madness, and at the time, he did not receive an offer, but on Saturday, after taking another visit during the Tennessee vs. Kentucky game, Moreno received an official offer.

Since BBM, Moreno has visited Indiana and Ohio State.

Before the offer, Moreno was hoping to receive one in the near future because he would feel proud since he is from Georgetown.

“I mean, it would mean a lot for an offer from Kentucky,” Moreno told A Sea of Blue.

As for who has been in contact from the coaching staff from Kentucky, it has been Orlando Antigua and Chuck Martin.

It’s still early in his recruitment process, but Moreno is open to any team that is interested in recruiting him. He’s scored additional offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Notre Dame, Missouri, LSU, Florida, Indiana, Creighton, Tennessee, and Michigan, among others.

With Kentucky offering the in-state kid, there will clearly be some big competition to keep him home with other big-name schools after the talented center.

