Will Levis throws first NFL TD in first career start

Former Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis made his first NFL start Sunday, getting the call in the Tennessee Titans’ Week 8 game vs. the Atlanta Falcons.

It didn’t take long for Levis to record his first NFL touchdown, as he hooked up with DeAndre Hopkins for a 47-touchdown strike in the first quarter.

As of this writing, Levis is 6/7 passing for 67 yards and the TD. He was a second-round pick of the Titans in the 2023 NFL Draft after a surprising fall out of Round 1. The former Cat is making his first start in place of the injured Ryan Tannehill. Plays like this could help Levis hold onto the job, even when Tannehill is healthy enough to play.

Here’s to hoping this is the first of many touchdowns that Levis will score in a long, productive pro career.

