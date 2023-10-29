Sunday Headlines: On To Mississippi State Edition

As if morale wasn’t tense enough around the Kentucky Wildcats, this morning is now worse.

Following their 33-27 loss to Tennessee last night, Kentucky is spiraling in the wrong direction. After a 5-0 start to the season, the Wildcats have now dropped three straight, with the schedule not getting any easier for head coach Mark Stoops and his team.

Next up for Kentucky is a road trip to Starkville for a matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Considering the remaining schedule (at Mississippi State, vs. Alabama, at South Carolina, and at Louisville), this game appears to be the one Kentucky has their best chance of winning. But according to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Wildcats are still underdogs.

If there was a “positive” from Kentucky's loss to Tennessee, it was the play of both quarterback Devin Leary and his top receivers — Barion Brown and Dane Key. Leary passed for 373 yards and two scores without any turnovers. Brown and Key combined for 12 catches, 171 yards, and both of Leary’s TD throws. All three had their “breakout” game of the year, which provides some amount of hope for the offense moving forward.

Kentucky will have to clean up their tackling and situational football, though, if they hope to pick up a sixth win to become bowl eligible. At this point, Kentucky beating Alabama seems like a long shot. So that would mean if they’re going to pick up another win this year, it will have to come on the road, and this weekend in Starkville seems like their best chance.

Kickoff for next Saturday’s game is set for 7:30 pm ET with coverage on SEC Network.

Tweet of the Day

Looking like there’s a big year ahead for Rob Dillingham.

