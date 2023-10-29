Kentucky Wildcats have 3 top-100 college hoops players at CBS

The Kentucky Wildcats have one of the most prestigious programs in college hoops.

While the Cats have had success in recent seasons, they haven’t quite played up to par in March, and they’ll be looking to find success behind a trio of elite freshmen. The Cats have the best incoming recruiting class, with two of those freshmen listed as top-100 players in college hoops.

Joining DJ Wagner and Justin Edwards in the CBS Sports ranking is Antonio Reeves. Aaron Bradshaw is the lone five-star recruit not to crack the list.

Edwards is the top-ranked Wildcats player. He came in at No. 18. Here’s what CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander said on the high-profile prospect.

“Another year, another elite college player who is enrolled at Kentucky as a freshman. You know what? Edwards is likely fated to be slotted too low. The scoring wing, ranked the No. 4 recruit in the Class of 2023, will be called upon to drop buckets for Kentucky from Game 1. Edwards is one of a handful of names in the conversation to go No. 1 in next year’s NBA Draft. It’s unusual that someone at UK who is in the mix to be a top-three pick would be so low on a list like this, but the amount of returning/proven players in the sport also plays a factor. — MN”

Edwards, who is the No. 1 small forward and No. 3 player in the Class of 2023 per 247 Sports, was the only Kentucky player in the top 50. DJ Wagner, who is continuing the Cats' pipeline of talent from New Jersey, sits at No. 55.

Almost right behind Wagner is Reeves, who was the Co-SEC Sixth Man of the Year last season. Reeves, who originally played for Illinois State before joining the Wildcats, entered his name in the draft, but he will be back. Reeves came in at the No. 59 spot.

Former Wildcats forward Keion Brooks, who now plays for the Washington Huskies, also cracked the list.

What do you think of the rankings? Let us know in the comments section!