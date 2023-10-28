 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Box score, MVP, and Twitter reactions to Cats’ latest gut-wrenching loss to Tennessee

Another emotional loss to Tennessee, and now UK will aim to keep the wheels on the season after three straight losses

By BigBlueDrew
Huddle Dylan Ballard

The Kentucky Wildcats came into Saturday night’s game against #21 Tennessee desperately needing a win to get their season back on track. Losing three in a row and dropping to 5-3 after a bye week would be borderline crippling for a team that had lofty expectations this summer.

Things started off much like they did in Knoxville a year ago when the Vols pummeled UK.

Tennessee dominated the first quarter tonight in Lexington and took a 10-0 lead taking the energy right out of a sold-out Kroger Field.

The Cats would settle down and fight back in what was a wild, action-packed second quarter, with the most notable play being a missed call by officials.

The bogus call of a completed catch late in the first half gave UT a free three points and a 23-17 lead at the break.

Brad White’s defense would show up in the third quarter, holding the Volunteers to just three points, but overall, it was another disappointing performance.

Tennessee thrashed UK’s defense all night and finished the game with 481 total yards produced by a balanced approach.

It was an all-out war in the second half, with two 5-2 teams clawing for a win.

UT’s Dylan Sampson bolstered a heavy workload for the rest of the night and was seemingly the hardest player to tackle in the history of football.

Sampson and Jaylen Wright had their way all night long, and UK’s inability to stop them was the ultimate difference-maker.

Kentucky falls to Tennessee 33-27 and now looks to keep the wheels on this season.

Box Score

Game MVP

Tonight the Big Blue Nation got an extended look at the best version of Devin Leary.

The Wildcat quarterback finished the game with 28/39 for 373 yards and two touchdowns. Impressive, but it wasn’t enough.

It was a thing of beauty watching the NC State transfer toss line drive ropes right into the numbers of his intended target. The arm strength and accuracy that were touted so heavily were on full display on Saturday night.

You have to think that a big showing like this against a rival will give Leary some confidence with four games left in the regular season.

Aside from a very winnable game on the road against South Carolina, Kentucky’s remaining schedule is brutal.

It was nice to see the Cats flex their weapons on the outside with Barion Brown and Dane Key catching touchdown passes. Key balled out, grabbing seven receptions for 113 yards and the score.

The sophomore duo both had big games, but they weren’t the only ones catching passes.

Leary really spread the ball out, hitting eight different targets proving reason to be excited for what Liam Coen and this Kentucky offense can do to finish out the year.

