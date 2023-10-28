SEC bold predictions for Week 9

Not a whole lot of interesting games this week in the South, but the headliner is one UK fans have been waiting for (or dreading?) all year—the Tennessee Volunteers are coming to town.

The Vols’ season has been pretty solid, and they’ve played themselves into a Top 25 ranking. Sitting at 5-2, just like Kentucky, Tennessee’s best win’s been a close home victory over Texas A&M—a win comparable to Kentucky’s win over Florida. They also have two quality losses—at Florida and at Alabama. UK’s also got two quality losses—home against Missouri and at Georgia. The two teams are very similar, but after this week, one will definitely have a leg up on the other and the rest of the East.

Of course, Kentucky’s only beaten Tennessee three times since the 1980s, so they’ll have to give it everything they’ve got and then some to come out on top in this rivalry game. Predicting them to win would not be an easy thing to do—in fact, it would be quite bold...

1. Florida plays Georgia tough

The theme this season (at least for teams not named Kentucky) has been Georgia running the table like last year’s Georgia but not completely demolishing teams like last year’s Georgia. I think Florida will continue that trend and stay within the 14-point spread.

2. Auburn’s season gets cooked

Last week the Tigers’ ship took on a lot of water after suffering a narrow home loss to Ole Miss. Now the other Mississippi school will send it to the bottom of the sea this Saturday afternoon. If Auburn falls to 3-5, I don’t think December football will be a reality on The Plains.

3. Kentucky beats Tennessee

For the first time since 2017, the Kentucky Wildcats will somehow, someway, come out on top against the Tennessee Volunteers in a game that might involve overtime, last-second field goals, unbelievable penalties, pick-sixes, or all of the above. Bring it on. Forget the history: let’s play four quarters of football.