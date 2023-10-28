 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kentucky vs. Tennessee game thread and pregame reading

It’s time for Wildcats vs. Volunteers!

By TJ Barnett
The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Tennessee Volunteers at 7 pm ET in Lexington at Kroger Field. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live at WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+, or the ESPN app.

The season started out great for the Cats, but over the last two games, it has turned sour.

Georgia was understandable, but the way they lost to Missouri was pretty inexcusable.

The loss wasn’t the bad part, it was the way they lost energy after such a strong start to the game. And when they had a chance to make it a game in the fourth quarter, another turnover ended the game.

If they want to bounce back against a talented Tennessee team, Devin Leary is going to have to step up and take control of the offense.

The decision-making has to be better all around, and Kentucky can’t let their foot off the gas, especially after coming off a bye week.

Kroger Field should be rocking, so get ready for the game by checking out some of these pregame reads.

Let’s Go CATS!!!

