Saturday Headlines: Tennessee Gameday Edition

Today’s a big one at Kroger Field, as the Kentucky Wildcats will look to end a two-game losing skid when the No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers come to town.

Win, and Kentucky is bowl eligible for the eighth straight year under Mark Stoops and could even be back in the top 25 come Sunday. It would also keep Kentucky in the running for another double-digit win season and a New Year’s Six bowl.

Lose, and things just suck.

Beat Tennessee.

Tweet of the Day

UK student assistant Tyler Ulis dishing out assists on the Rupp Arena court. pic.twitter.com/OPDTkJUB90 — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) October 27, 2023

Ulis still has it.

Headlines

Big Blue Preview: Kentucky vs. Tennessee – UK Athletics

It’s been three years since the Wildcats have beaten the Volunteers, but a win Saturday would split the record, 2-2, over their last four meetings.

Kentucky Celebrates Senior Class with Upset Over No. 2 WVU – UK Athletics

Freshman Alfred Baafi scored the lone goal of the night in the 32nd minute to score his first Wildcat career goal.

Balanced Offense Leads No. 15 Kentucky Past LSU in Sweep – UK Athletics

Thanks to 11 kills each from Reagan Rutherford and Brooklyn DeLeye, the No. 15 Kentucky Volleyball team beat LSU on Friday night in the Pete Maravich assembly Center for its eighth-straight win of the season.

College Football Week 9 Preview- KSR

Check out some of the matchups for todays football slate.

Second-Half Surge Leads Kentucky Past Georgetown College – UK Athletics

Tre Mitchell led the Cats with 22 points and nine rebounds. Mitchell scored 17 of his points after halftime.

Five Storylines, Ten Days out from College Basketball season- KSR

Should be a fun year with plenty of good teams.

Three Wildcats ranked among top-60 players in College Basketball- Cats Pause

Some big-time players on the Cats roster this season.

Jayden Quaintance in Lexington for Official Visit- Cats Pause

Can the Cats land the top-10 big man?

Brock Purdy could clear concussion protocol- ESPN

Will the Bengals face off against a fully healthy 49ers offense?

Kyler Murray listed as fully healthy- ESPN

Good news for Arizona fans.

Additional trade partners in potential James Harden deal- CBS

Check out some other potential landing spots for the 76ers guard.

Damian Lillard goes off in historic Bucks debut- CBS

The East could go through Milwaukee this season.

And here is this week’s Kentucky Reacts results, where UK fans said the passing offense is what needs to improve the most for the football Cats to have a special season.

