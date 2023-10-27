 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights, MVP, and Twitter reactions to Wildcats beating Tigers

Tre Mitchell led the way as Kentucky’s veterans carried the Cats to victory.

By Ethan DeWitt
@ethandewitt1
The Kentucky Wildcats kicked off their 2023-23 season tonight as they opened up the exhibition part of their schedule against a local opponent in the Georgetown College Tigers. Despite a solid effort from the Tigers, the Cats were just too much overpowering the veteran team, 92-69.

The first half is likely what we all expected. On offense, this team struggled to find their flow but flashed in transition consistently. Defensively, this team's length bothered the Tigers, but due to some sloppy on-ball and help defense, Kentucky allowed Georgetown to stay right in this game as they headed to the locker room up 35-34.

After a lackluster first half, Kentucky came out with some fire to start the second half, led by Adou Thiero and Antonio Reeves. With some separation on the scoreboard, it seems that the younger guys began to settle in and play with the good pace and spacing we saw over the summer.

It was far from perfect for this Kentucky team tonight, but you could see some flashes tonight of what this team could be in a few months.

One thing we did learn tonight, though, is this... I will take Georgetown College, making another trip to the Fab Four this season.

Kentucky will now turn its attention to a matchup with Kentucky State next week that will conclude the two exhibition games, and the regular season kicks off.

Box Score

Game MVP

This was a fairly simple choice, Tre Mitchell.

He finished the night with 22 points on 9/12 shooting (4/5 from three). Mitchell also added nine rebounds and two assists.

With such a young roster, this team needed someone to step up when things got tough, and that is exactly what he did this evening. This Georgetown squad was not going to go away, and it was due to the shot-making ability of Mitchell and Antonio Reeves that put some distance between the Cats and the Tigers.

Also need to give a shout-out to Antonio Reeves for his performance this evening.

With plenty of big non-conference games to start the season, it will likely be Mitchell and Reeves pacing this offense night in and night out.

Highlights

Twitter Reactions

Also, a bonus shoutout to the Kentucky men’s soccer team, who just scored another win over a No. 1-ranked team!!

