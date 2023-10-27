Kentucky vs. Georgetown College game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on Georgetown College in their first exhibition of the year at 7 pm ET at historic Rupp Arena. You can watch it on the SEC Network or stream it live at WatchESPN, ESPN+, or the ESPN app. Go here for more viewing info.

We get our first peak of the Wildcats facing off against another team tonight.

It’s been an exciting offseason that was full of ups and downs, and the drama lived up to what Kentucky Basketball is all about.

The Cats are still without Ugonna Onyenso and Aaron Bradshaw, and Big Z has yet to be cleared by the NCAA.

However, there’s still plenty of star power on this team that should be able to carry them through the first month of the season.

It’s going to be a fun year, so get ready for the first exhibition by checking out some of these pregame reads

Pregame Reading

Go Cats!