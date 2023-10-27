Curry Brand signs De’Aaron Fox

Former Kentucky Wildcats standout De’Aaron Fox is a rising star. He helped get the Sacramento Kings to the playoffs last season, earning the No. 3 seed in an extremely talented Western Conference.

The 25-year-old had his best professional season, and now Fox is the first “signature athlete” to join Stephen Curry’s Curry Brand in a multi-year partnership. Fox, alongside Stephen, will partner to collaborate and expand Curry Brand’s reach across the basketball.

Stephanie Linnartz, the CEO of Under Armour, said that Fox “embodies what it means to be an Under Armour athlete by creating a lasting impact, changing the game of basketball and the communities we serve for the better.” That’s high praise from a premier business professional.

One has to wonder if the Warriors-Kings seven-game series in the first round of the playoffs last season aided this development any. The Warriors ended up going to Sacramento and winning a Game 7, but there’s no doubt the respect between Curry and Fox grew from those great battles.

It probably didn’t quite have as much impact as Fox’s explosive season last year. He earned his first All-Star appearance last season and tallied 25 points per game. He also chipped in 6.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game, shooting a career-high 51.2% from the field.

Fox is a star and has been paid like one since his contract extension back in 2020. He is signed with the Kings through the 2025-2026 season, in which he will earn just over $37 million.