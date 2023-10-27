Friday Headlines: Jayden Quaintance and VJ Edgecombe Visit Edition

Kentucky Basketball is hosting a dynamic prospect duo in Lexington this weekend.

2024 prospects Jayden Quaintance and VJ Edgecombe will take official visits with the Wildcats this weekend, where they’re expected to arrive today and leave on Sunday.

Both Quaintance and Edgecombe are viewed as top 10 prospects in the 2024 class. Edgecombe is the #6 overall player, and Quaintance is the #7 overall player in the 247 Sports Composite rankings.

Quaintance reclassified from the 2025 class to the 2024 class, and a key point of interest regarding him is his age. Quaintance just turned 16, so he would likely have to spend two years at the college level before moving on to the NBA.

For Edgecombe, he’s been one of the biggest risers in this draft class, and while Kentucky hasn’t targeted him for as long, Kentucky has really been making a push for Edgecombe as of late, and getting a visit here is a strong move by the Kentucky coaching staff.

It’s certainly a big recruiting weekend in Lexington.

Tweet of the Day

Rick Pitino says he had more pressure at Iona than any other job in his career, including Kentucky & the New York Knicks.



“It was the most pressure I’ve ever had as a coach. More than Kentucky. More than the Knicks… If you don’t win that (conference) tournament…”



(YT/ESPN) pic.twitter.com/FjgdNiJLOu — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) October 27, 2023

At the end of the day, Pitino is Pitino.

