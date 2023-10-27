UK Football makes the cut for a top-50 player in the class of 2025

With the early National Signing Day just around the corner for the Class of 2024, many teams are starting to focus on the class of 2025, and that is what the Kentucky Wildcats are doing.

Class of 2025 four-star linebacker Elijah Melendez just announced his top-10 schools, with Kentucky making the cut. The other nine schools include Colorado, Georgia, Miami (FL), Georgia Tech, Ohio State, LSU, Alabama, Michigan, and USC Trojans.

As for why those top 10 schools made the cut, Melendez says it is due to the great communication he has with those programs.

“Those schools all have really been recruiting me hard, and I’m a priority for all of those programs, and I have great relationships with them,” Melendez tells A Sea of Blue.

As for Kentucky, Mike Stoops and Chris Collins are the main two people recruiting Melendez, but he also adds that he has been talking to Mark Stoops as well. Currently, the recruiting pitch that Kentucky is giving him is how he will get early playing time if he does go to UK.

“They say I’m really a priority and I’m going to make an early impact and I’m the best linebacker in the country,” Melendez says.

Melendez also added that he will start to go on official visits to all of his top-10 schools starting after April, but he has no timeline on when he will announce a commitment to a school.

When Melendez does make a college decision, it will depend on what school really wants him.

“I’m looking for who really needs me and is going to develop me and make [me] the best possible.”

Although it is still early, it is a great sign that Kentucky is competing against other major schools to get a highly-touted recruit in the class of 2025.