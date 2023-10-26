Adou Thiero set to play a major role for Kentucky in Year 2

The college basketball season is getting set to tip off, and the Kentucky Wildcats will play their first exhibition game on Friday night.

After bringing in the No. 1 overall recruiting class, John Calipari is going to have a very young roster.

However, one of the “veteran” pieces may be seeing a much bigger role during the 2023-24 season than many anticipated.

On Thursday, Jon Rothstein reported that “highly placed spies” believe that Adou Thiero is set to play a major role for the Cats this season.

Highly placed spies in Lexington believe that Adou Thiero is primed to play a major role for Kentucky as an ancillary piece to the Wildcats' puzzle. Dominique Hawkins at 6-6? In the same mold, for sure. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 26, 2023

Thiero showed just how much of a jump he has made this offseason during the team’s trip to Canada this summer for the GLOBL JAM event.

During the team’s gold medal run, Thiero averaged 7.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game.

Thiero was one of the standouts from the summer trip. He looked much stronger, more controlled, and more comfortable than he did in his freshman season in Lexington.

Many were excited about the future potential of Thiero when he committed to Kentucky, but I don’t think many expected to see him playing a major role for the Cats in Year 2. Here’s to hoping it’s for a Final Four-caliber team.