Thursday Headlines: John Calipari Praises Reed Sheppard

In Canada, one of the biggest revelations was freshman guard Reed Sheppard.

The son of former Kentucky Wildcats Jeff and Stacey Sheppard, Reed impressed in Canada after rumors began circulating that he was playing really well in practice.

In a loaded backcourt, playing time won’t come easy, but in Canada, Reed showed an all-around game and skill set that will make it hard for John Calipari to keep him off the court.

When John Calipari took the podium at UK Basketball Media Day yesterday, he was asked about Reed. He had a lot of positive things to say.

John Calipari was asked about Reed Sheppard today.



"He’s been really good," Cal said with a smirk.



"He’s one of those guys that don’t have that expectation stuff, where I have to live up to this or that. They are just playing… he makes everybody better... He doesn’t have any… pic.twitter.com/ntz9NZyMnY — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) October 25, 2023

A positive of playing with guys like DJ Wagner, Rob Dillingham, and Antonio Reeves is that all the pressure won’t be on Sheppard from Day 1. Not to mention, I’m sure those guys have some incredible battles day in and day out in practice.

I’m excited to see what Reed does this season.

Tweet(s) of the Day

VJ Edgecombe and Jayden Quaintance on campus at Kentucky together this weekend. John Calipari is ramping things up with the early signing period just two weeks away. https://t.co/EAltRS8yQF — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) October 25, 2023

That's a big-time duo on campus.

Calipari says Antonio Reeves “is so much better a player” than a season ago. Says Reeves is more “comfortable” at UK and is more “physical” this year — Mark Story (@markcstory) October 25, 2023

Antonio Reeves has also made big strides and looks primed for a big final season.

Headlines

Wide range of bowl possibilities for Kentucky - Herald Leader

A Liberty Bowl matchup with West Virginia would have some intrigue.

Consistency played big role in Brian Robinson commitment - Cats Pause

Robinson liked the close bond with UK’s coaches.

Stoops says Cats have to keep trying to achieve offensive balance - KSR

Stoops isn’t ready to abandon the struggling passing game.

Tom Hart talks about this Kentucky Football team - Vaught’s Views

Hart talks about the talent level between this team and 2018.

Army moving to AAC - ESPN

The American has a new member for football.

Most and least watchable NBA teams - Bleacher Report

Devin Booker’s Suns will be one of the most fun teams this year.

Michigan staffer apparently bought tickets to UK-Tennessee game last year - Yahoo

Apparently wanting to take a look at the Vols.

Rick Pitino a big draw at Big East Media Day - CBS

Pitino and St. Johns are getting back on the national radar.