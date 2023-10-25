Updates on Trevin Wallace and Maxwell Hairston

The injury bug has hit Kentucky Wildcats hard this year, with several players either hurt or missing games on both the offensive and defensive sides.

Thankfully with a bye week to get healthy, Kentucky has a chance to be near 100% going into the Tennessee game.

Two players who have been hurt and injured on the defensive side are Trevin Wallace and Maxwell Hairston. Wallace, who got injured during the Georgia game and missed the Missouri game, is expected to be back this week against the Volunteers.

Trevin Wallace spoke with us at practice today.



I asked him if he’ll be good to go for Saturday he said “Ya, I’m fine.”



Sounds like UK’s star inside linebacker will return Saturday. — Aaron Gershon (@agershon99) October 25, 2023

Kentucky ILB Trevin Wallace in good spirits after practice today, says he’s 100% and eager to get back on the field after being dinged up in Georgia game and missing Mizzou game. Big part of UK defense going up against Tennessee’s dangerous offense. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) October 25, 2023

Wallace believes he’s healed up and is excited to be back on the field against Tennessee. On the season, he has 31 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception in six games. A major part on the defensive side, it will be great to see Wallace back on the field.

As for Hariston, he has been practicing and playing with a cast on his right hand, but during practice today, he was seen without wearing one.

Hariston has been a bright spot on the defensive side for Kentucky with five interceptions, including four against SEC opponents. Other stats for Hariston include 44 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, three pass deflections, and one forced fumble.

With these two star defenders set to be fully healthy going into the Tennessee game, it will be a bright spot after back-to-back losses where the defense did not play incredibly great, allowing 89 points combined against Georgia and Missouri.

Hopefully, we will see a new energized team going into the final five weeks of the season, with the Tennessee game potentially being a do-or-die game for the Cats to have a special season.