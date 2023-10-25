Top-10 recruit VJ Edgecombe to visit Kentucky this week

Every program in the nation would love to have a player like VJ Edgecombe, who was named MaxPreps New York High School Basketball Player of the Year last season.

From Glen Head (NY), Edgecombe is the sixth-best recruit in the nation via 247 Sports Composite, as well as the second-best small forward. He’s ranked as high as No. 4 overall at On3.

Many blue-blood programs have offered Edgecombe already, including Duke, Conn, Alabama, Michigan, Baylor, and numerous others. Edgecombe visited Duke this past weekend and has already visited Baylor and Michigan.

This coming weekend, he will come to Lexington for an official visit, according to 247 Sports’ Travis Branham. Edgecombe also has upcoming visits to Alabama (Nov. 4th) and Florida State (Nov. 11th).

Kentucky is also hosting five-star center Jayden Quaintance this weekend in what’s become a very important week for Kentucky Basketball’s 2024 class.

VJ Edgecombe, the No. 6 overall recruit in the 2024 class, will take an official visit to Kentucky this weekend, a source tells @247Sports.https://t.co/7ov8CkgtMz — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) October 25, 2023

Edgecombe played in the Adidas AAU circuit during the summer and increased his stock more than anyone in this class. He was ranked 49th overall by Rivals in March but is now their fifth-best recruit.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard has incredible athleticism and should become a strong defender with time.

Right now, it doesn’t seem decided where Edgecombe will eventually land, but the Wildcat's ability to develop elite guards like Devin Booker and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should be among the reasons Edgecombe considers playing for John Calipari.

