Patrick Ngongba trims list to 3 and sets decision date; gets K-State prediction

The class of 2024 is starting to come together for John Calipari and his staff.

After landing a commitment from Somto Cyril earlier this summer and Boogie Fland last Friday, it appears the Kentucky Wildcats could be close to adding another frontcourt player to the class in Patrick Ngongba.

The five-star center from Fairfax (VA) took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce he has trimmed his list down to three options, with the Cats making the cut. They are listed alongside the Duke Blue Devils and Kansas State Wildcats.

In addition, Ngongba will announce his college decision on November 4th.

NEWS: Patrick Ngongba, the No. 21 overall prospect in the 2024 class, tells me he’s down to Duke, Kentucky, and Kansas State.



Will announce his college decision on Nov. 4th.



Story: https://t.co/51yy0JE5C7 pic.twitter.com/rtTrLSaPsl — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) October 25, 2023

Oh, and Rivals.com recruiting ace Rob Cassidy just logged a prediction in favor of Kansas State. So perhaps Ngongba is about to pass on two blue bloods in favor of the Big 12 Wildcats.

Ngongba is currently a five-star player in 2024 and is ranked as the No. 25 player in the class by the 247 Sports Composite rankings. He’s been busy over the last few months, taking official visits to several schools, including a trip to Lexington on the weekend of September 29th.

It seems that for UK the second frontcourt piece added to the class is going to come from either Ngongba or Jayden Quaintance, who is taking his official visit to Kentucky this coming weekend.

Will this come down to a who-commits-first situation? Or will the Cats miss on them both?

Here’s to hoping Kentucky is able to land one of these talented big men during the early signing period.