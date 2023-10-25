What must UK Football improve on to have a special finish to the season?

Greetings BBN!

The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off a much-needed bye week and are preparing to host the No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers.

While the Cats are currently on a two-game skid, they’re 5-2 and still have the opportunity to make this a special season. Tennessee looks beatable, and Kentucky has other winnable games vs. Mississippi State, South Carolina, and Louisville.

But for the Cats to have a special season, they pretty much need to win this week, which is easier said than done, given the issues they’ve had.

So, we’re asking you what issue needs correcting the most for Kentucky to have a special finish to the 2023 season.

Let us know in this week’s Kentucky Reacts Survey below!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/6FQNB0/">Please take our survey</a>

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Kentucky Wildcats fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.