Jacob Toppin signs two-way deal with the Knicks

Toppin is sticking with the Knicks.

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The New York Knicks have signed Jacob Toppin to a two-way deal, adding another former Kentucky Wildcats player to their already stout collection.

There were multiple things going Toppin’s way for this decision, including that his agent is the son of Knicks president Leon Rose.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski originally broke the news on Toppin’s signing.

Toppin didn’t start his career in Kentucky. He originally went and played at Rhode Island, averaging 5.1 points per game as a freshman before transferring for his final three collegiate seasons.

Toppin’s best season came in his third with the Cats. He averaged 12.4 points per game and showed some upside as a three-point shooter and rebounder that should have NBA teams intrigued.

He’ll get a chance at the spotlight now, and with a two-way contract, he should continue to enhance his skill set while playing some time with the Knicks G-League affiliate as well.

