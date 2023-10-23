Jacob Toppin signs two-way deal with the Knicks

The New York Knicks have signed Jacob Toppin to a two-way deal, adding another former Kentucky Wildcats player to their already stout collection.

There were multiple things going Toppin’s way for this decision, including that his agent is the son of Knicks president Leon Rose.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski originally broke the news on Toppin’s signing.

Former @KentuckyMBB F Jacob Toppin — Obi’s brother — gets a Two-Way with the Knicks



One of his agents is Sam Rose, son of Knicks president Leon Rose. https://t.co/fbEhFYQjwj — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) October 22, 2023

Toppin didn’t start his career in Kentucky. He originally went and played at Rhode Island, averaging 5.1 points per game as a freshman before transferring for his final three collegiate seasons.

Toppin’s best season came in his third with the Cats. He averaged 12.4 points per game and showed some upside as a three-point shooter and rebounder that should have NBA teams intrigued.

He’ll get a chance at the spotlight now, and with a two-way contract, he should continue to enhance his skill set while playing some time with the Knicks G-League affiliate as well.