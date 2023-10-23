Monday Headlines: Kentucky Volleyball and Soccer Edition

It was a victories Sunday for UK Athletics, with Kentucky men’s and women’s soccer as well as the volleyball team all winning their respective matches.

Up first was UK volleyball, looking to extend their hot streak against SEC teams. But they would have to do so against a highly competitive Arkansas team. The match result would be for the lead in the SEC standings, so there wasn’t a lack of intensity. Kentucky and Arkansas went five sets with the Lady Wildcats coming out on top, 3-2 (16-25, 25-16, 25-22, 19-25, 15-10) and securing the lead in conference play. Eleanor Beavin was the star of the day with 30 digs, an ace and three assists. They’ve won seven straight games in conference and will look to add to their streak this Friday at LSU.

The Lady Wildcats soccer team played at the same time as the volleyball team and they, too, took care of business with a 1-0 victory over Missouri. Úlfa Úlfarsdóttir scored early on and Kentucky road their lead to the end of the match to snap a two-game losing skid. They’ll play their season finale on the road Thursday at Ole Miss.

Wrapping up the day was the men’s soccer team as they traveled to Huntington to face the No. 1 overall Marshall Bison. The Wildcats knocked off the country’s top-ranked team by a score of 2-0. Mason Visconti netted both goals with Aboubacar Camara assisting on the second of the two. They’ll return home to next face West Virginia this Friday in Lexington.

Tweet of the Day

With National Championship hopes gone, Caleb Williams should consider sitting out the rest of the season.



The Heisman is a long shot, CFB Playoffs are even less likely, and he won’t play in the bowl game.



The risk of playing FAR outweighs the reward. Business decision. pic.twitter.com/VUpSBfbnCF — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 22, 2023

Is this what college sports is coming to?

