John Calipari responds to claim of taking a person’s weed-eater

A couple of weeks ago, a person was selling their home on Zillow, and in the description, mentioned how a neighbor, who goes by John Calipari, borrowed the weed-eater but never returned it.

“As per seller: UK fans, this house is close enough for Coach Calipari to borrow your weed-eater but apparently too far for him to return it.”

From Zillow in Lexington today… pic.twitter.com/rvoBzRjwlX — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) October 10, 2023

Well, the Kentucky Wildcats head coach responded back on Sunday night to those comments admitting that he doesn’t even know what a weed-eater is.

“I borrowed his weed-eater?” Calipari says. “I don’t even know what a weed-eater is! I wouldn’t even know what to do with it, and so anyway, I think it sold his house because it got everybody’s attention to this guy’s house.”

John Calipari on THAT Zillow listing



“I borrowed his weed eater!? I don’t even know what a weed eater is!” pic.twitter.com/OYGrPvd93j — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) October 23, 2023

At this time, the house is still up on Zillow with the caption still there about Calipari borrowing the person’s weed-eater without returning it.

If you are interested in buying the house and giving Calipari your weed-eater you can get it right now for just $849,000, according to Zillow.

Obviously, in all good fun, Calipari was able to enjoy the funny moment and was able to share the story with fans who really enjoyed his storytelling.