Where Kentucky landed in the updated college football rankings

Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats have the weekend off as they prepare for a very important matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers on October 28th.

After a 5-0 start to the season, the Cats have since laid a couple of eggs and are sitting at 5-2, with the chance of a three-game losing streak if they fail to pick up some momentum as the Volunteers come to town this coming Saturday.

Despite the rough last few weeks, the Cats are still flirting with making the top 25 in both the latest AP Poll and USA Today Coaches Polls. The Cats received two points in the latest AP Poll and 10 points in the updated Coaches Polls, both of which were released on Sunday.

When it comes to future opponents in the last five weeks of the season, Kentucky will face off against three teams included in the latest poll update. Leading the way is Alabama (No. 9), Louisville (No. 18), and Tennessee (No. 21).

There is one ranking that has Kentucky in the top 25, and that’s the ESPN SP+ ranking, which has the Cats coming in at No. 25. They’re two spots ahead of Louisville (27) and nine spots behind Tennessee (16). Alabama (3), Mississippi State (46), and South Carolina (50) make up the rest of Kentucky’s remaining opponents.

Going to be an exciting last few weeks for the BBN. Can the Cats make some noise to end the year? Getting a win on Saturday would be a great start.

Others receiving votes: Florida 52; Miami (FL) 27; Kansas State 25; Iowa 24; Fresno State 23; Oklahoma State 13; Kentucky 10; Wyoming 9; SMU 8; Liberty 8; Arizona 7; UNLV 6; Maryland 4; Kansas 4; Wisconsin 2; Toledo 2; Clemson 1

Georgia (38) Michigan (19) Ohio State (3) Florida State (3) Washington Oklahoma Texas Oregon Alabama Penn State Oregon State Ole Miss Utah Notre Dame LSU Missouri North Carolina Louisville Air Force Duke Tennessee Tulane UCLA USC James Madison

Others receiving votes: Florida 34, Liberty 17, Kansas St. 16, Miami 12, Fresno St. 8, Oklahoma St. 5, Toledo 3, Kentucky 2, Rutgers 2, UNLV 1, Wisconsin 1