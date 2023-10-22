Kentucky vs. Tennessee game glance, odds, and early prediction

The Kentucky Wildcats entered their bye week at a low point in the season after suffering back-to-back tough losses to Georgia in Athens, followed by a home loss to Missouri.

Unfortunately, things don’t get easier for the Cats coming off the bye as they now get set to face the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Vols are coming off a 34-20 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide despite jumping out to a 20-7 lead.

Early odds at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Cats as a home underdog, as the Vols opened as a 3.5-point favorite.

As of now, it is going to be perfect football weather on Saturday with partly cloudy skies expected and temps in the upper 50s.

If Kentucky is going to pull off the upset on Saturday, Brad White and the Kentucky defense will have to slow down a Tennessee offense that is putting up 31.57 points per game.

To say Kentucky’s offense has been struggling this season is a bit of an understatement. However, the Vols are holding opponents to 19.43 points per game, meaning the Cats are going to have to bring their A-game.

Tennessee has a very balanced offensive attack, averaging 217 rushing yards per game and 220 passing yards.

Defensively, they allow just under 110 rushing yards to opponents at 109.9 and 201 passing yards.

As for players, Tennessee is led under center by Joe Milton, who has completed 62.8% of his passes for 1,535 yards, 12 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Jaylen Wright leads the ground attack as he has racked up 593 yards and one touchdown while averaging 6.5 yards per carry.

Receiving-wise, the Cats will need to slow down Squirrel White, who has hauled in a team-high 39 receptions for 416 yards and a touchdown. He has an average of 10.7 yards per catch.

Kentucky’s defense has put together back-to-back poor performances, so they hopefully found the magic of the first 5 weeks during the bye and bounce back against the Vols.

There were a lot of problems for Kentucky in all three phases of the game in the last two outings, but they have now had a week off to rest, recover, and iron out the issues we have been seeing.

Now they get a chance to prove they are what many believed they were and defend their home field against an SEC East rival.

Game: Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats

Location: Kroger Field

Time: 7:00 ET on Saturday, October 28th

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Online Stream: WatchESPN and the ESPN app

Radio: UK Sports Network

Replay: WatchESPN

Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook currently has Tennessee as a 3.5-point favorites. ESPN’s matchup predictor gives the Vols a 70.6% chance of winning.

Early Prediction: DRatings.com has Tenessee winning 29-25.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.