Tyler Herro thinks he could be the best scorer in the NBA

The Miami Heat have several former Kentucky Wildcats on their roster, ranging from center Bam Adebayo to guard Tyler Herro. Having made the NBA Finals last season, the Heat struggled often offensively due to an injury from Herro.

Herro has yet to play more than 70 games in a season (67 last season), but the production when he is on the court is there. Entering this season healthy, expectations are high for the 23-year-old guard.

“I’m one of the best young scorers in the league, and I have the potential to be the best scorer in the NBA at some point,” Herro said when speaking with Locked on Heat host Wes Goldberg.

Herro’s main improvements came from his second season in the NBA to his third. Throughout his first four seasons, his scoring has gone from 13.5 to 15.1 to 20.7 and finally to 20.1 last season. His efficiency has hovered around 44% from the field and 38% from deep.

While Herro could certainly top his per-game average this coming season, efficiency should be where his progress is most seen. Hitting 45% for the first time in his career would be huge for the young guard.

At 6-foot-5, he has the size to make it happen, and the opportunity should be there with the Heat.

Herro did shoot a career-low 51.6% of his attempts from within the arc last season, so he is molding his style to more threes and far less distance two-point attempts which could bode well for his efficiency coming into the season.

Regardless, he has high expectations, and this season, he’ll have the chance to show that potential.