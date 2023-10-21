 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News CATS >>> hoosiers

Filed under:

Highlights, box score, MVP, and Twitter reactions from Blue-White Game

Rob Dillingham stole the show.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
Rob Dillingham Drew Brown - A Sea Of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats opened the exhibition season Saturday night in Northern Kentucky with the annual Blue-White Game, as the Blue Team came away with the 100-89 victory.

The White Team looked the most stout on paper with DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards, Tre Mitchell, and Antonio Reeves, while walk-on Brennen Canada made up the fifth starter.

However, it was Rob Dillingham who stole the show and carried the Blue Team, which also had Reed Sheppard, Jordan Burks, Adou Thiero, and Joey Hart. Dillingham actually flirted with the Blue-White Game scoring record of 52 set by Terrence Jones in 2011 but came up short with 40.

Zvonimir Ivisic did not play tonight due to precautionary reasons. Thiero made his return after missing the Big Blue Madness scrimmage due to an ankle injury suffered in the Kentucky Pro Day. He was arguably the second-best Wildcat of the night with 26 points on 10/13 shooting.

Justin Edwards also made a strong argument with 26 points, 18 of which came in the second half, to go with 10 boards.

DJ Wagner recorded 20 points on 9/20 shooting with seven rebounds. Jordan Burks chipped in 20 on 8/16 shooting while grabbing five rebounds.

Kentucky is back in action next Friday night when Georgetown College comes to Rupp Arena.

MVP

In a game that’s always hard to put much stock in, Dillingham did his best to make sure he was the star of the show, racking up 24 points and four assists in the first half alone. He scored or assisted on more than half of his team’s points in the first half.

Dilly would keep up the scoring in the second half and finished the night with 40 points on 14/23 shooting with seven assists, five rebounds, and four steals. He had 38 points with 10 minutes to go but let his teammates take more of the shots down the stretch.

Few, if anyone expect Dillingham to be an opening-night starter, but the way he looked tonight, it may just be a matter of time before he’s one of the Wildcats’ starting five, even with guys like Wagner, Edwards, and Reeves vying for those spots.

Is it too early to think of a small-ball lineup of Wagner/Dilly/Reeves/Edwards/Mitchell?

Box Score

Highlights

Twitter Reactions

Like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go Cats!!!

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...