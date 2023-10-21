Big Z won’t play in Blue-White Game

Alright, so maybe this is something to worry about...

The Kentucky Wildcats will hold their annual Blue-White Game scrimmage tonight in Northern Kentucky.

Unfortunately, we will not get to see Zvonimir Ivisic in action.

Head coach John Calipari has announced that Big Z will be held out due to precautionary measures, as he’s just now starting to fully practice with the team.

“Z will be with us, but the bad news is, since he has only practiced for three days and still is in his ramp-up period, he will be held out as a precaution.”

Not a huge surprise since, as Cal said, Z has barely been practicing with the team after arriving on campus the day prior to Big Blue Madness. Putting him in live game action too soon could lead to an unnecessary injury, which is the absolute last thing Kentucky can afford right now with Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso out for several more weeks.

If anything, the injuries to Bradshaw and Onyenso may have influenced this decision.

For what it’s worth, Jonathan Givony mentioned that Ivisic has had trouble staying healthy in the past, so that could be another factor in the decision to hold him out.

And if we’re being honest, tonight is a glorified pick-up game anyhow.

Here’s to hoping we get to see Z in action next week when Kentucky hosts Georgetown College in Rupp Arena.

