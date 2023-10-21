Saturday Headlines: Blue-White Gameday Edition

Good morning BBN!

The Kentucky Wildcats football program might be on a bye week, but fans will still get their fair share of the Cats this Saturday... just this time, it will be on the hardwood.

After a successful Big Blue Madness a week ago, John Calipari and his team will now travel to Northern Kentucky to play the annual Blue-White game this evening. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 pm and is taking place at Truist Arena on SEC Network+.

Despite the GLOBAL JAM TOUR this summer, this will be the first look at this Kentucky squad in a competitive setting as they get ready for their exhibition games which start next week.

The biggest mystery entering tonight's scrimmage is Zvonimir Ivisic. After arriving to campus last week, this will be the first time fans get to see the international star in live-game action. And with the injuries to Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso going to keep them out for the first few weeks of the season, it will be important to see how quickly Big Z is picking up on the schemes and style Coach Cal wants to play.

Outside of Big Z, it will be the freshman class that should bring a lot of excitement to tonight’s scrimmage. How good will DJ Wagner, Rob Dillingham, Justin Edwards, and Reed Sheppard be? Tonight will be a good first look into what this season could hold for all four.

Let's get this season rolling.

Go Cats!

Tweet of the Day

Swaggy Cal is all the way back.

Headlines

Wilson’s 14 Kills Hand No. 20 Kentucky Sixth-Straight Win – UK Athletics

Megan Wilson had 14 kills Friday night as No. 20 Kentucky beat Mississippi State inside Rupp Arena.

Men’s Basketball Set for Blue-White Game on Saturday – UK Athletics

All ticket revenue will benefit the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund and the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

Get to know new Kentucky Composite 5-star commit Boogie Fland - CatsPause

Fland is one of the top-ranked guard’s in America and Kentucky’s second commit of the 2024 cycle.

Balanced Offense Leads Cats Past Bulldogs on Friday – UK Athletics

Junior transfer Megan Wilson had one of the best matches of her UK career on Friday. The Kingwood, Texas, native had 14 kills and four errors on 26 swings (.385 hitting percentage).

Tyshawn Sanders considering official visit- KSR

Can the Cats flip the App State commit?

What Boogie Fland’s commitment means for Kentucky- KSR

The Cats landed their top point-guard target on Friday.

Scouting Boogie Fland- CatsPause

Check out a quick scouting report of the Cats newest commit.

Karter Knox down to four- Cats Pause

Kentucky makes the final cut.

Michigan staffer suspended amid latest NCAA investigation- ESPN

Another wild story out of Michigan.

Duke extends Jon Scheyer- ESPN

Scheyer will be in Durham until the 2028-29 season.

Astros take ALCS series lead- CBS

Will the two Texas squads go to game seven?

NFL Trade deadline rumors- CBS

Is your favorite team going to make a move?

As for this week’s results for the Kentucky Reacts Survey, the majority of fans believe 6-6 is what the football Cats will finish with.

