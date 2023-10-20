Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony appear in Boogie Fland commitment video

John Calipari and Kentucky Basketball got some great news Friday, as five-star point guard Boogie Fland announced his pledge to the Wildcats.

Fland, ranked as high as 10th overall via Rivals, joined four-star center Somto Cyril in UK’s 2024 class, which is starting to come together with the early signing period just under three weeks away.

Normally when a recruit posts a commitment video, it includes the best highlights of said player and comments from coaches/family members/teammates/etc.

This one, however, had a little more intrigue to it, as current NBA superstar Kevin Durant and former All-Star Carmelo Anthony made an appearance.

Boogie Fland’s official commitment video, featuring Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) and Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony)!



Boogie is a Kentucky Wildcat! #BBN



(Via IG/Boogieee) pic.twitter.com/lJOnY1zGnh — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) October 20, 2023

And the crowd goes wild! Boogie Fland picks Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/obwP2UhGaK — Rare Rookies #BBN (@rarerookies) October 20, 2023

Fland may still be in high school, but he’s no secret to folks in the NBA. He’s competed with Team USA Basketball and Jr. NBA. Fland even played in the Nike World Basketball Festival, which was broadcast by the NBA.

You love to see it.