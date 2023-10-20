Twitter reactions to Boogie Fland picking Kentucky

John Calipari has had a lot of recruiting momentum recently and that continued on Friday for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Boogie Fland is currently a five-star recruit ranked as the No. 20 overall player and No. 2 combo guard in the 2024 class, according to 247 Sports’ Composite ranking.

On Friday afternoon, Fland announced that he has committed to Kentucky, picking the Cats over the Indiana Hoosiers and Alabama Crimson Tide.

Earlier in October, Fland was one of 84 players who competed at the USA Basketball Junior National Team Minicamp, where he showed just how talented he is. On3’s Jamie Shaw listed Fland as the fourth-best player at the event.

“Fland, On3’s No. 1 point guard in the 2024 class, valued possessions for his team,” Shaw wrote. “He took care of the ball and did not turn it over. The shooting really stood out for Fland, especially throughout an event where there were not a lot of shot-makers. Fland confidently got to his spots in the half-court while consistently showing his deep range off-ball-reversals. He scored when needed and distributed when needed. Fland gets by more on pace than he does explosion, but his leadership shined in this setting.”

Fland was also named one of the event’s top performers by 247 Sports’ Jeff Rabjohns.

Kentucky has had a slow start to its 2024 recruiting class, but Fland is an excellent addition to the class that now includes Fland and four-star center Somto Cyril.

Today was a good day in the Bluegrass. Not so much in the Hoosier State.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the Cats landing Fland.

Boogie Fland’s official commitment video, featuring Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) and Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony)!



Boogie is a Kentucky Wildcat! #BBN



(Via IG/Boogieee) pic.twitter.com/lJOnY1zGnh — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) October 20, 2023

BOOGIE FLAND IS A KENTUCKY WILDCAT! pic.twitter.com/DbnuhJEYIb — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) October 20, 2023

Boogie Fland picks Kentucky. Big win for John Calipari and Kentucky’s 2024 class. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) October 20, 2023

LETSSSSGOOOO



Big time win over Indiana. Eat it Hoosiers https://t.co/At3f4XpjJ0 — BEEZY (@Burke_Franklin_) October 20, 2023

BREAKING: ‘24 five-star guard Boogie Fland has committed to KENTUCKYhttps://t.co/9uGcLD2nnD — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) October 20, 2023

More on Kentucky's newest 2024 commit Boogie Fland:



Boogie is a very confident player that can can get to the rim, has good ball handle, and can show off his deep range when given space. Elite guard in the class, and a good shooter who can heat up.



247 rank:

20th overall, 2nd… — Wyatt Huff (@Wildcat_wave) October 20, 2023

Cal has been cooking ‍



Kentucky gets their newest point guard in 5-Star and #1 ranked PG Boogie Fland! https://t.co/a1jjbiXbUL — Sam Bradley (@SamBrad66) October 20, 2023

Boogie Fland is a solid addition, and only the first domino to fall for BBN. I expect things to start speeding up with some of the others as well ⚪️ — Michael Beard (@AllMikedUp_) October 20, 2023

Cal to all the worry warts about that 2024 class pic.twitter.com/isBz3lAbEJ — BEEZY (@Burke_Franklin_) October 20, 2023

Time to Boogie, BBN!



(site note: that hat fake almost made me puke) pic.twitter.com/sG9VHYeDIl — WT - Adou Enthusiast (@WildcatsTongue) October 20, 2023

What a scene as Boogie Fland picks Kentucky!



- Touches all the hats then rips off his jacket to reveal a Kentucky shirt

- Puts on a Kentucky hat

- Mom and Dad put on Kentucky shirts

- Runs around room to celebratehttps://t.co/2iXqD4kFku pic.twitter.com/tx9L9uUJCh — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) October 20, 2023

BOOGIE FLAND IS CAT pic.twitter.com/a0Fz5I9Qr9 — Big Blue Nation #BBN (@UKBasketbalI) October 20, 2023

LETS GO BBN!! ITS BOGGIE TIME!!! pic.twitter.com/XegKkJ3UDm — BigBourbonBarrelGeorge (@PapawWashington) October 20, 2023

NEWS: Five-star guard Boogie Fland has committed to Kentucky, picking the Wildcats over Indiana & Alabama. No. 2 PG, No. 18 overall.



“The visit played a big part in my decision. It blew me away,” he told @PaulBiancardi. “You go against the best every day and that’s what I want.” pic.twitter.com/jQGK3mrxda — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) October 20, 2023

Randomly gonna post Kentucky beating Indiana over the song Boogie Wonderland by earth wind & fire… no reasoning at all lol pic.twitter.com/KGH8Gze651 — Eli Cox (@elic0Xx) October 20, 2023

Cal is like a mob boss. He gets what he wants. — KentuckyFan #16 (0-0) (@KentuckyF34638) October 20, 2023

Kentucky is Boogie U.



☑️ Boogie Cousins

☑️ Boogie Briscoe

☑️ Boogie Fland — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) October 20, 2023

Who else got scared when he picked up the UK hat and made a face and put it back down — Eli Cox (@elic0Xx) October 20, 2023

Twice, someone has sent me a photo of Calipari with a recruit on a visit eating breakfast at Josie's. Aaron Bradshaw and Boogie Fland. Seems best that all recruiting breakfasts occur there and that someone take a photo and text it to me. https://t.co/ajIXMzI9yq — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) October 20, 2023

Neither Boogie Fland’s tape nor his rankings in a bad class really stick out.



My excitement comes from how hard Cal had to work to get this done. He really wanted this one, and I trust he had a good reason for it. — Matt Sak BBN (@MattSakR2NG) October 20, 2023

John Calipari turned up the heat after Boogie Fland officially visited Kentucky in September, making multiple trips to visit him in-person, including two in the same week. Indiana was there every step of the way but John Calipari gets his guy. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) October 20, 2023

