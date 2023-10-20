 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Twitter reactions to Boogie Fland picking Kentucky

The Cats get their second 2024 commitment!

By Adam Haste
Boogie Fland Boogie Fland on Instagram

John Calipari has had a lot of recruiting momentum recently and that continued on Friday for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Boogie Fland is currently a five-star recruit ranked as the No. 20 overall player and No. 2 combo guard in the 2024 class, according to 247 Sports’ Composite ranking.

On Friday afternoon, Fland announced that he has committed to Kentucky, picking the Cats over the Indiana Hoosiers and Alabama Crimson Tide.

Earlier in October, Fland was one of 84 players who competed at the USA Basketball Junior National Team Minicamp, where he showed just how talented he is. On3’s Jamie Shaw listed Fland as the fourth-best player at the event.

“Fland, On3’s No. 1 point guard in the 2024 class, valued possessions for his team,” Shaw wrote. “He took care of the ball and did not turn it over. The shooting really stood out for Fland, especially throughout an event where there were not a lot of shot-makers. Fland confidently got to his spots in the half-court while consistently showing his deep range off-ball-reversals. He scored when needed and distributed when needed. Fland gets by more on pace than he does explosion, but his leadership shined in this setting.”

Fland was also named one of the event’s top performers by 247 Sports’ Jeff Rabjohns.

Kentucky has had a slow start to its 2024 recruiting class, but Fland is an excellent addition to the class that now includes Fland and four-star center Somto Cyril.

Today was a good day in the Bluegrass. Not so much in the Hoosier State.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the Cats landing Fland.

