Celtics waive Wenyen Gabriel

The Boston Celtics have waived forward Wenyen Gabriel, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

It is a move that made sense for the Celtics, a team hoping to contend for an NBA Championship. They likely didn’t want to add more luxury tax for a player without a solidified role, and this gives them more flexibility with the open roster spot.

However, for Gabriel, finding a new NBA home won’t be easy, and finding a permanent one has been a rough go for the former Wildcats’ forward.

Gabriel played in 68 games for the Lakers last season, starting just two. He shot 59.6% from the field and averaged 5.5 points per game, the highest of his career. At 6-foot-9, he provides good frontcourt length as well.

Gabriel, while a low-volume three-point shooter, has hit 31.9% of his attempts from deep in his career, so he could add a margin amount of spacing to an offense. Regardless, he will hopefully find a new NBA home in the near future.