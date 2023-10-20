SEC Football Power Rankings Week 8

Greetings, BBN!

These Missouri Tigers are turning more heads every week, edging fellow 5-1 East opponent Kentucky to join Alabama and Georgia as the only teams in the league to reach bowl eligibility this quickly. They legit deserve the #2 spot in the rankings. Lots of the games last Saturday were pretty close, and Florida, in particular, got a huge boost after a two-point victory at South Carolina.

As we reach the fourth Saturday of October (and of course the next edition of Tennessee vs Alabama), most teams are ready for bye weeks—it was a full first seven Saturdays.

Let’s dive into these power rankings:

SEC Football Power Rankings after Week 8

Win of the Week: Missouri

Getting pretty tired of putting Mizzou here. On the road at Kroger Field where they hadn’t won since 2013, the Tigers came back from an early 14-0 hole to trail by 1 in the fourth quarter and then ran away with it, winning by 17 with 18 unanswered fourth quarter points. With their remaining schedule, it is possible for them to take the SEC East from Georgia if they win out, but they’d have to beat the Bulldogs in Athens.

Gold Stars: LSU, Missouri

You beat Auburn by 30, you get a gold star. You win at Kentucky by 17, you get a gold star. You win at Vanderbilt by 17, sorry that doesn’t even come close to cutting it.

Rotten Eggs: Auburn

I said beating Auburn by 30 gives you a gold star, but that doesn’t mean it should happen! 3-3 and 0-3 in the SEC, ouch. This’ll be a forgettable season on The Plains.

Achievement Unlocked: The 0-fer club

This is an achievement nobody wants, but four teams have: Auburn, Mississippi State, Arkansas, and Vanderbilt are still searching for their first SEC win, even though they’ve all played at least three conference games. At least one of them will get off the list next week—the Razorbacks and Bulldogs meet in Fayetteville.