Christi Thomas joins Bleav in Kentucky to talk UK Football

The bye week is here, and it could not have come at a better time for Mark Stoops and his Kentucky Wildcats.

After starting the season 5-0, the Cats are now on a two-game losing skid, albeit to a pair of ranked teams in Georgia (1) and Missouri (20).

The schedule won’t get any easier coming out of the bye with No. 17 Tennessee on deck, so things have to change in a hurry for the football Cats to salvage this season.

On the latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky, Vinny Hardy and Aaron Gershon welcomed BBN Gameday host Christi Thomas to this week’s show, where they discussed:

What to make of Kentucky Football after seven games.

Cleaning up all those gosh darn penalties.

Bye week goals.

Getting ready for the Vols.

How Christi and the rest of the UK Sports Network crew prep for games.

MLB Playoffs.

And more!

Tune in below, and subscribe to the show on the Bleav Podcast Network, YouTube, Stitcher, iTunes, Audible, and Spotify.

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for more Kentucky Wildcats news. Go CATS!!!