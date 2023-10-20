Friday Headlines: Boogie Fland Decision Day

As it currently stands, the only player committed to the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2024 recruiting class is Somto Cyril. He is a four-star center ranked 68th overall in the class.

Considering the 2023 season is about to begin, Kentucky could use a momentum boost towards shaping up their 2024 class. One player who could jumpstart that process is five-star guard Boogie Fland.

The 6-foot-2 combo guard is ranked 10th overall in the class and is set to make his decision today. He’s been linked to Alabama, Indiana and Kentucky. But he can only choose one. So, which school will he pick later this afternoon?

Kentucky can offer Fland a key role at arguably the most storied program in the sport, likely the best opportunity to both maximize national coverage and build a brand. There’s just something about wearing a Kentucky uniform, playing for John Calipari, and entering your name in the NBA Draft with Kentucky as your former school. But with Kentucky’s recent struggles to advance very far in March, will that cripple the benefits mentioned above?

Eric Bossi of 247 Sports believes Kentucky may still be the favorite, but not by a large margin over Indiana. He believes IU head coach Mike Woodson has a close relationship with Fland’s family and has made up significant ground leading up to decision day.

This pretty much leaves Alabama as the “long shot” of the group, but that doesn’t mean they’re out. Plenty of current/former college athletes have flipped commitments last minute, and ruling that out here would be premature, though that actually happening is unlikely.

Fland will make his announcement today at 2 pm ET at Stepinac High School in New York. Let us know if you think he’ll pick the Wildcats or if he’ll decide to play for another school.

Poll Who lands Boogie Fland Kentucky

Indiana

Alabama vote view results 67% Kentucky (39 votes)

32% Indiana (19 votes)

0% Alabama (0 votes) 58 votes total Vote Now

Tweet of the Day

KETEL MARTE WALKS OFF GAME 3 FOR THE DBACKS



SERIES ON



(via @Dbacks)pic.twitter.com/UNnzqOROUn — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 19, 2023

And just when no one wanted to give them a chance...

