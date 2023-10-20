Michigan football being investigated amid allegations of sign stealing

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is once again in hot water, this time for alleged sign stealing, as the school announced Thursday.

“The university is fully cooperating with the Big Ten and NCAA. The investigation is ongoing and will not impact Saturday’s game,” the university said in a statement. “At the University of Michigan, we are committed to the highest ethical and integrity standards for all members of our community.”

No other information or details were given regarding the alleged sign stealing, however, the NCAA does have rules in place that prohibit in-person advanced scouting of opponents, according to Fox Sports. There are no rules in particular about sign stealing.

The B1G has also notified Michigan’s upcoming opponents as well as issued a statement of their own —

Now, Kentucky does go head-to-head with the Wolverines on the recruiting trail, so allegations such as this could deter some athletes away from committing to Michigan or even signing with them — Especially if used as a recruiting tactic.

Most recently, Kentucky flipped 4* Jacob and Jerod Smith from the Wolverines.