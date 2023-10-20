Latest odds to win the SEC via DraftKings

With the college football regular season being already over halfway done, many fans have a sense of who will be competing for the conference championship game, and at this time, it doesn’t look good for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Kentucky sits at 5-2 (2-2) in SEC play and is ranked No. 5 in their division, with Georgia, Florida, Missouri, and Tennessee all ranked above the Cats.

With Georgia still undefeated and the No. 1 team in the country, they currently have the best odds to win the SEC Championship coming in at -140, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Bulldogs are hoping to win back-to-back championships for the first time since Alabama did it by winning the 2020 and 2021 SEC Championships.

Meanwhile, the Cats have the ninth-best odds to win the SEC Championship, coming in at +50000, according to DraftKings. The only chance Kentucky has to get a chance to play in the SEC Championship is they have to win out with Georgia having to lose three games in the regular season, plus Florida losing at least one more game due to Kentucky having the tie-breaker, and then Missouri, and Tennessee would need to lose two more games for the Wildcats to find a way to the SEC Championship game this year.

With the odds not being in Kentucky’s favor, it would have to be a miracle for them to win their division and then win the SEC Championship.

The main focus for Kentucky after this bye week is to get fully healthy and be a better-disciplined team going forward after having a combined 182 penalty yards in the last two games this season. With the game being played at home, Kentucky has a chance to change the season around and to also get bowl eligible against the Tennessee Volunteers next Saturday.

