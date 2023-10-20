SEC Football Week 8 odds

Week 8 of the college football season has arrived.

The Kentucky Wildcats enter a much-needed bye week, as they currently sit at 5-2 on the season. With matchups coming up against Tennessee and Alabama in two of the next three weeks, it is time for Mark Stoops and his guys to get the train back on the tracks.

Although our beloved Wildcats won’t be taking the field this Saturday, there are still several games that should draw plenty of attention to the CFB slate throughout the day.

It kicks off with Penn State vs Ohio State, as the Buckeyes are a 4.5-point favorite entering the noon kickoff via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Then it is followed with the marquee afternoon matchup between Tennessee and Alabama, with the Tide sitting as 8.5-point favorites at this point.

Finally, the night wraps up with a big PAC-12 matchup in Utah vs USC, as the Trojans enter as a touchdown favorite.

Some other SEC odds for Week 8 include:

Mississippi State at Arkansas (-6.5)

Ole Miss (-6.5) at Auburn

Army at LSU (-32.5)

South Carolina at Missouri (-6.5)

To go along with the game mentioned above, it is another full slate in the college football schedule. Should be a fun Week 8.

You can check out the latest odds for Saturday’s games from DraftKings here.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.