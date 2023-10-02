The injury status of Barion Brown and Tayvion Robinson is uncertain for Georgia

The Kentucky Wildcats are 5-0 on the season and have done the majority of their damage on offense without a consistent pass attack.

With the Georgia Bulldogs and a trip to Athens on deck this Saturday night, it appears that the Cats could be heading between the hedges without two of their elite playmakers at receiver.

In the win over Florida, both Barion Brown and Tayvion Robinson exited the matchup with injuries in the second half. Although it is hard to tell how serious the injuries were to either player, Mark Stoops’ response during Monday’s press conference doesn’t exactly scream confidence.

“I can’t get into all that right now,” said Stoops. “I really don’t (know). We’ll see how the week goes.”

Is this just coach speak? Possibly, as Brown and Robinson are both listed in their normal starting spots on the depth chart.

Will they both be 100%? That is the question we will all have to wait and get an answer on.

Obviously, the passing game has struggled to this point in the year, but to beat a talented Georgia team, they are going to need both phases of the offense to be clicking.

A storyline for the BBN to follow as we go through the week.