Jordyn Rhodes named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

Following a historic two-goal performance in the Kentucky Wildcats’ win over No. 9 Alabama last Friday, fifth-year senior Jordyn Rhodes was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week, it was announced Monday.

With her two goals against the Crimson Tide, Rhodes became Kentucky’s all-time leading scorer with 45 career goals, passing Kim LaBelle’s total of 44, which had stood since 1997.

The victory over Alabama was the program’s first win over a top-10 team since 2014 and its first over a ranked opponent since the 2016 season. It was also the first SEC win for the Cats since October 24th, 2021, against the Missouri Tigers.

An epic night calls for an epic vid ️#WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/a02ybgO0k6 — Kentucky Women's Soccer (@UKWomensSoccer) October 2, 2023

Rhodes’ nine goals in the 2023 season are tied for the most in the SEC alongside Missouri’s Kylee Simmons. She also has five game-winning goals on the year, the most of any player in the conference, and has two multi-goal games.

This week’s award is the second weekly honor of the season for Rhodes, who was also named Offensive Player of the Week on September 4th. The forward now has three SEC Weekly Awards for her career.

Kentucky, now 7-0-4 overall, is back in action Thursday at Tennessee at 7 pm ET.